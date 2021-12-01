Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

