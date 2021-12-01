Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,679 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 641.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

