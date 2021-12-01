Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $147,000 Investment in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UROY. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth $561,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth $147,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UROY opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.86 million and a PE ratio of -209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 131.85 and a quick ratio of 109.62. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

