Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 571,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,067,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 205.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 248,610 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,468,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 847,915.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 169,583 shares during the last quarter.

QQQJ stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

