Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.70

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 714.50 ($9.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.61. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 748.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,250.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPOR shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 724.25 ($9.46).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

