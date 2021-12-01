Graft 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $314.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graft has traded up 102.7% against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $311,760.69 and $314.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.50 or 0.00402960 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

