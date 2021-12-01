Gradient Investments LLC Sells 4,116 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 332,383 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

