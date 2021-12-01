Gradient Investments LLC Sells 300,622 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 96.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300,622 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

