Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,056,411 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056,411 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

