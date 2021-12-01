Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 855,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

