Gradient Investments LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,228,000 after acquiring an additional 317,112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,961 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,320,000 after acquiring an additional 30,370 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,740,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,260 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CM opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

