Gradient Investments LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BCE by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274,661 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in BCE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,220,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after acquiring an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

