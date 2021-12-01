Gradient Investments LLC Has $253,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277,089 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after acquiring an additional 155,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.66 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

