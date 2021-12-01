Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 7,079 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1,415.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

