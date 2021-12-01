Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 6,149 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 68,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 114,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 215,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

NYSE SU opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

