Goodwin Daniel L Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.52.

UNH stock opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

