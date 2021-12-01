Goodwin Daniel L Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $172.85 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.78.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

