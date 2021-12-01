Goodwin Daniel L Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,843,737.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,677,000 after acquiring an additional 294,998 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.01.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.01 and its 200-day moving average is $182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $126.13 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

