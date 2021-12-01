Gooch & Housego’s (GHH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON GHH opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,242.19. Gooch & Housego has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,550 ($20.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £277.96 million and a P/E ratio of 89.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

