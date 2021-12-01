Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 97.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.3%.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

