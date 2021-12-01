GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.29. 628,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 318,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLDG. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of GoldMining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoldMining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get GoldMining alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $193.56 million and a PE ratio of 2.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GoldMining by 318.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoldMining by 37.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoldMining during the first quarter worth about $48,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in GoldMining by 34.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GoldMining by 45.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.