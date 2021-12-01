Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,107,000 after acquiring an additional 290,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after buying an additional 611,930 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Driven Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,202,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,317,000 after buying an additional 177,236 shares during the period. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,205,824 shares of company stock worth $35,677,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 146.96.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

