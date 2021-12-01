Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 67,074 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,244 shares of company stock worth $721,376. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $934.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

