Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 28,421 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 170,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 133,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 260,747 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of ACRE opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $691.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

