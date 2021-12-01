Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDT. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 72,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 5,859.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $752.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.30%.

INDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

