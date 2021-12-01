Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,973 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

UGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

