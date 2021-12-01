GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $170.36

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $170.36 and last traded at $177.75, with a volume of 2607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNNDY shares. Morgan Stanley cut GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.47.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.