Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 453,898 shares.The stock last traded at $63.87 and had previously closed at $62.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

