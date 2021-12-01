Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GLBS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 10,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,797. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.24% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

