Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLTVF remained flat at $$8.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. Globaltrans Investment has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $8.63.
Globaltrans Investment Company Profile
