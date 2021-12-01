Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLTVF remained flat at $$8.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. Globaltrans Investment has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Globaltrans Investment Company Profile

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

