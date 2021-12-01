Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Up 131.7% in November

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the October 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

HERO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 2,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,529. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

