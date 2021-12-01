Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 54.5% in November

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 950,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

