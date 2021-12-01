Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 425.71 ($5.56).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 367.25 ($4.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £48.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 360.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 556.43. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 219 ($2.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.