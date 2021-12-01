Glen Walter Sells 18,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glen Walter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96.

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

