Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of GLAPF remained flat at $$14.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

GLAPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

