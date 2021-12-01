Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of GLAD opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $398.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 8.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.