Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) & SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Head-To-Head Analysis

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SOHO China has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SOHO China and Getty Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67

Getty Realty has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Given Getty Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than SOHO China.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty 51.37% 11.53% 5.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Getty Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOHO China and Getty Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty $147.35 million 9.39 $69.39 million $1.75 17.45

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Summary

Getty Realty beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero. Getty Realty was founded by Leo Liebowitz in 1955 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

