George Kurian Sells 4,250 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00.

On Monday, September 27th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00.

NetApp stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.42. 286,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,778. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

