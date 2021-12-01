Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,318 Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vitru at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vitru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTRU opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86. Vitru Limited has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $330.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

