Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,064 Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 73,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,557.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.09%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

