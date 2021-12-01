Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,990 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of U.S. Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Energy news, Director Randall D. Keys acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $59,490 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

