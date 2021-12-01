Geode Capital Management LLC Has $188,000 Stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,336 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Histogen worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Histogen by 456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 789,708 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Histogen by 67.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Histogen by 582.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Histogen in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Histogen in the first quarter worth $25,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Histogen alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Histogen in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price objective on the stock.

Histogen stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Histogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Histogen Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.