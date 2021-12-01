Geode Capital Management LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of PEDEVCO worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 152.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 39,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 128,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $157,749.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 77,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $105,581.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 327,378 shares of company stock valued at $439,784 in the last ninety days. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $91.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.86.

PEDEVCO Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

