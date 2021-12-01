Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 111 were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 111 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 111 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 111 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of 111 by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 111 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 111 alerts:

NASDAQ:YI opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.67. 111, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.