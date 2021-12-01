Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,219 Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lottery.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lottery.com by 19.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lottery.com stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Lottery.com Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lottery.com in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Lottery.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lottery.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

