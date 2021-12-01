Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,367 Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNPR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

