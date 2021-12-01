GenWealth Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000.

IYY stock opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.80. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $90.35 and a twelve month high of $118.49.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

