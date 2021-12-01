GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 960 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 266,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 64,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

