GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 834 Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Dow30 comprises 1.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

NYSEARCA:DDM opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.