GenWealth Group Inc. Makes New $498,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,996,000 after purchasing an additional 863,251 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 340,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 70,250 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 184,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 51,969 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.096 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

